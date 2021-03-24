Gbajabiamila Overrules Wase, Accept Diaspora Petition Rejected By Deputy Speaker

Published:

House of Representatives speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, has overruled Ahmed Idris Wase, his deputy, who rejected a petition by “Mutual Union of the Tiv in America”.

Mark Terseer Gbillah, the lawmaker representing Benue Gwer east/Gwer West Federal Constituency, had presented the petition in which the federal government was accused of not resettling the Tiv people displaced from their ancestral land.

Wase had rejected the petition, saying Nigerians in the diaspora do not really know the situation in Nigeria.

The issue had generated a controversy as many accused Wase of disregarding the plight of displaced persons.

But Gbajabiamila accepted the petition when Gbillah re-presented it on Tuesday, saying the House of Representatives is against discrimination of citizens, regardless of where they reside.

Gbajabiamila said, “I believe this is the same petition that has been causing a lot of misunderstanding. The misunderstanding came from the issue of signature.

“Having cleared that misunderstanding, please, go ahead and lay your petition to be given proper attention. Thank Hon Mark Gbillah. Thank you for your patience.”

