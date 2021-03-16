Gay Marriage Stance : Thank You Sir....CAN Tells Pope

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended decision of the Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) rejecting the same-sex union or marriage which was endorsed by Pope Francis.

A statement issued on Monday by CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola said: “We agreed with the Pope that the godly and timely decision is “not intended to be a form of unjust discrimination, but rather a reminder of the truth of the liturgical rite.”



CAN commends Pope Francis for standing by the Scripture that is superior to any civilization.



“Our joy knew no bound when we learnt that the decision of the Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) rejecting the same-sex union or marriage was endorsed by Pope Francis. It is one decision too many.



“That decision is the position of the Scripture as stated unambiguously in Genesis 9:20-27, Genesis 19:1-11, Leviticus 18:22, 20:13, Romans 1:18-32, 1 Corinthians 6:9-10, 1 Timothy 1:10.

Whatever law that contradicts these passages of the Bible is totally unacceptable, reprehensible and must be rejected. Even the practice is accursed to the animals, we wonder why normal human beings will be practicing it and we condemn it in strong terms