Former Super Eagles Technical Director Kashimawo Laloko Dies @ 76 To Be Buried Today

Published:

A former Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Kashimawo Laloko is dead.

Laloko’s death was confirmed by one of his sons Adewale who revealed that the veteran coach died Sunday at Sacred Hearts Catholic Hospital, Abeokuta at the age of 76.

Outside being vocal and critical on football issues, the veteran coach was known for his invaluable contributions to the Pepsi Football Academy,

The Academy nurtured many football talents in Nigeria to stardom. The list includes Mikel Obi, Osaze Odemwingie, Soga Sambo, Elderson Echejile, Joseph Akpala, Yinka Adedeji, among many others

Laloko also had a stint as the national team coach of The Gambia.

According to the family, Mr Laloko who was Olori Parakoyi of Egbaland will be buried at his Gbonagun residence, Abeokuta at 3.00 pm on Monday-March 29, 2021.

This latest death is another blow to the sporting fraternity in Nigeria which in the past weeks have been hit with the deaths of national heroes

Share This