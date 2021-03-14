Former Police Commissioner's Wife Murdered In Benue

Published:

Eunice Aghanya, wife of a retired Commissioner of Police, Ibezimako Aghanya, has been murdered.



Aghanya had served as Commissioner of Police in Benue before he was transferred to Kogi where he retired several years ago.

It was gathered that Aghanya was killed on Friday at her residence located off David Mark Bye-Pass in Makurdi, Benue State capital.



The deceased was believed to have been trailed home by her assailants as she reportedly returned to her house at about 4:00 pm with her car parked outside the gate.



It was learnt that the late woman lived alone.

Her husband, Aghanya, who resides in Lagos, suspecting that something was amiss, called his younger brother in Makurdi to check on his wife by Friday night.



A witness told journalists that, “It was when the younger Aghanya got there that he had to break the door to enter the house because he saw her car parked outside. On getting inside, he met Mama Aghanya in the pool of her blood already dead. She was macheted on the head severally by her attackers.”



When contacted, Police Spokesperson of Benue Command, DSP Catherine Anene, said, “Incident is confirmed. Investigation is in progress and details will reach you soon please.”

