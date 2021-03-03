Food Embargo:Traders In Kano Lament As Onion Bag Sold In The South For N35k Crashes To N7k In The North

Published:

Farmers are lamenting the low patronage they are suffering due to the current blockage of food items from North to Southern part of Nigeria

In video shared by Daily Trust Newspaper the farmers and marketers at the Gun-Dutse onion market, Dawakin Kudu Local government Area of Kano State, are seen lamenting the effect of the ongoing strike by the sellers of cows and foodstuff.

It will be recall6 that trucks bringing food stuff to the Southern part of Nigeria were turned back at Kara Jebba, the last village between Niger state and Kwara state, to prevent them from bringing food to the South.

This strike is connected to an ultimatum given by the national leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to the Federal Government which demanded compensation for the losses suffered by Northern traders in the recent mayhem at Shasha market in Ibadan, Oyo State.

