Five Years After ,APC Looks Ambode's Way, Appoints Him Member Of Strategic Committee

Years after going out of the spotlight over the loss of his reelection bid, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State into its Contact/Strategy Committee.

John James Akpanudoehede, National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), announced this in a statement on Monday.

He said Mai Mala Buni, chairman of the CECPC, has approved the constitution of the high-powered 61-member under the chairmanship of Mohammed Abubakar, governor of Jigawa State.

Below is a list of the committee members

1. H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar – Chairman

2. H.E. (Sen.) Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege – Member

3. H.E. Alh. Yahaya Bello – Member

4. H.E. Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum – Member

5. H.E. Alh. Inuwa Yahaya – Member

6. H.E. Engr. Abdullahi Sule – Member

7. H.E. (Hon) Aminu Bello Masari – Member

8. H.E. Simon Bako Lalong – Member

9. H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Member

10. H.E. Dapo Abiodun – Member

11. H.E. (Sen.) Hope Uzodinma – Member

12. H.E. David Nweze Umahi – Member

13. H.E. Alh. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje – Member

14. H.E. (Sen.) Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako – Member

15. H.E. (Sen.) Mohammed Danjuma Goje – Member

16. H.E (Sen.) Kashim Shettima – Member

17. H.E. (Sen.) Ibikunle Amosun – Member

18. H.E. (Sen.) Mohammed Umar Jibrilla – Member

19. H.E. Timipre Sylva – Member

20. H.E. Rauf Aregbesola – Member

21. H.E. (Dr) Chris Ngige – Member

22. H.E. (Sen) George Akume – Member

23. Abubakar Malami, SAN – Member

24. Hajia Sadiya Umar Faruq – Member

25. Mallam Adamu Adamu – Member

26. H.E. Akinwunmi Ambode – Member

27. H.E. Mohammed A. Abubakar – Member

28. H.E. (Sen.) Mohammed Adamu Aliero – Member

29. H.E. Gbenga Daniel – Member

30. H.E. Sullivan Chime – Member

31. H.E. (Sen.) Iyiola Omisore – Member

32. H.E. Mamadu Aliyu Shinkafi – Member

33. H.E. Saidu Dakingari – Member

34. Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole – Member

35. Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara – Member

36. Sen. Julius Ali Ucha – Member

37. Sen. Ganiyu Solomon – Member

38. Sen. Margaret Okadigbo – Member

39. Sen. Jibrin Wowo – Member

40. Sen. Anthony Oduma Agbo – Member

41. Sen. Robert Ajayi Boroffice – Member

42. Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa – Member

43. Sen. Khairat Gwadabe – Member

44. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha – Member

45. Hon. Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila – Member

46. Hon. Usman Mohammed – Member

47. Mallam Nuhu Ribadu – Member

48. Hon. Abubakar Lado Suleja – Member

49. Hon. Makinde Peter Abiola – Member

50. Hon. Blessing David Onuoha – Member

51. Alh. Kashim Imam – Member

52. Mrs. Mimi Drubibi Adzape – Member

53. Olorugun Emerhor Ortega – Member

54. Obong Umana Okon Umana – Member

55. Prince B.B Apugo – Member

56. Chief Ify Ugo Okoye – Member

57. Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa – Member

58. Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman – Member

59. Princess (Hon) Miriam Onuoha – Member

60. Ideato C. Ideato Okoli – Member

61. Dr. Ikechi Emenike – Secretary

Akpanudoehede said the high-powered committee will be inaugurated at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, by 2:00pm on Tuesday.

