FG Congratulates Burna Boy, Wizkid On Grammy Awards

Published:

The Grammy Award won by Burna Boy and Wizkid is a global endorsement for Nigerian music, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said.

Mohammed in his congratulatory message to the duo in a statement on Monday said the award will serve as source of inspiration to others.

In the statement which was signed by Mr. Segun Adeyemi Special Assistant to the President (Media) Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, the Minister described the much-deserved awards as fitting reward for the persistent hardwork of the duo.

He said the awards also represented a global endorsement for the Afrobeat genre of music that has propelled Nigeria’s increasing dominance of the music world.

Alhaji Mohammed expressed the hope that the clinching of the prestigious awards by the two music stars would not only spur them to greater heights, but would also serve as a source of inspiration for others.

Share This