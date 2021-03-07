Fayemi Visits Families Of Two Farmers Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Ekiti

Published:

Governor Kayode Fayemi has visited the families of two farmers killed by Fulani herdsmen in Ekiti State

This was his post on the incident

"Yesterday, two of our farmers from Isaba Ekiti, Mr Toyin Akeju known locally as Jisoro and Mr Yusuf Onuche were found dead on the farms with wounds from gun shots suspected to have been fired by Bororo herdsmen. This, understandably, generated a lot of anger in the community.

This morning I visited the families of the deceased in the community. In offering commiserations of the government and all our people, I reassured them that we will get to the bottom of this sad occurrence and bring all the criminals involved to book.

This is one killing too many and we must do all we can to protect all citizens. May the souls of the departed rest in peace. Amen."

