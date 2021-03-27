Father Of One Of The 39 Abducted Kaduna Students Dies

Published:

The father of one of the 39 abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Kaduna, has died.

The deceased, identified as Ibrahim Shamaki, died after a brief illness on Friday evening.

It was gathered that late Ibrahim fell ill after he received the news of his daughter’s abduction.

One of his sons, Law Abdullahi Usman, who confirmed the incident said he will be buried on Saturday.

“Yes he died at Maradi, Niger Republic, and his body will be returned to Nigeria tomorrow, God willing. He was rushed to the hospital a week ago after his health worsened due to the abduction of his daughter,” he said.

The daughter Fatima Ibrahim was identified in the video clip released by their abductors.

The 39 students of the college were abducted by bandits two weeks ago.

The bandits have demanded a 500 million naira ransom but the state government refused to pay, vowing not to negotiate with the abductors.

