Family Formally Announce Death Of Veteran Journalist Uche Ezechukwu

With total submission to the will of God, Ezechukwu family of Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State, in consultation with the Igwe of Amesi-in-Council, deeply regret to announce the transition of our patriarch, father, husband, brother, uncle and mentor, Chief Aloysius Uchenna Ezechukwu, Onukwube 1 of Amesi.

Chief Ezechukwu departed this world on Friday, February 26, 2021 in Abuja, Nigeria, aged 68.

Chief Uche Ezechukwu, as he was popularly known, was a notable Writer, well-respected Journalist, reputable Columnist, Publisher and Media Consultant. He contributed over 2,000 articles, reports, essays, commentaries to all media genres in Nigeria and globally.

As a Polyglot, Uche Ezechukwu wrote and spoke fluently in English, French and German languages. He also had working knowledge of Spanish and Hausa languages.

Chief Ezechukwu had a successful career that spanned over four decades in journalism, media management, re-branding and reputation management that took him across Nigeria and internationally. He established newspapers, and magazines as well as managed many hitherto ‘untouchable’ political organisations and individuals, turned the tide in their favour.

At various times, he wrote weekly columns for many newspapers, including The Satellite, Nigerian Tribune, Leadership and The Sun newspapers. He was also a member of the Editorial Board of Daily Trust and The Union, and chairman of Editorial Board of The Authority newspapers.

Chief Ezechukwu was also the author of several books, including but not limited to: Abacha, The Man and The Myth (1997); In God’s Hands (1999); The Land of The Risen Sun (2008); Ojukwu, The ‘Rebel’ I Served (2012).

He was a nationalist, patriot and bridge-builder who deployed his skill, talents, network and energy to forge frontiers of unity, inclusiveness and progress of our dear country Nigeria, as well as a strong voice for the Igbo people of Nigeria.

A member of the Igwe-in-Council, Chief Uche Ezechukwu held the traditional title of Onukwube 1 of Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The funeral program will be announced in due course by the family.

We request for prayers at this time for his wife, children and the entire Ezechukwu family, as we mourn our dear father, husband, brother and friend.

May the soul of Chief Uche Ezechukwu Rest in Perfect Peace. Amen.

Signed:

Chief Oliver Ezechukwu

Ezeebunafo

For Ezechukwu Family

Abuja, Nigeria

Wednesday, March 3, 2021.





