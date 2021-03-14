Ex Wife Comes To Femi Fani Kayode's Defence Over Roforofo Fight With Precious Chikwendu

Published:

STATEMENT BY MRS. REGINA FANI-KAYODE ( Another Of FFK Wives ) ON PRECIOUS CHIKWENDU

My name is Mrs. Regina Fani-Kayode and I am the first wife of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode. We were married in 1997 and we are still married up until today.

Precious Chikwendu, a strange woman that he took under his roof, married under law and custom and lived with for seven years has written things about my husband which are not only untrue but also downright defamatory and scandalous and I will respond to her with the following as a first salvo.

Precious, you are just a sick woman and a big liar. I know you collected over half a million USD dollars from Femi within the first few months of meeting him for a fake investment. We have witnesses to prove it and remember that you even asked me to thank him for it. I also know he set you up in one business or the other four times in 7 years and got you offices etc. but you squandered it all.

When you came to my husband and took over my home you and your family were like hungry refugees. You had nothing but rubber slippers and you were desperate for help.

My husband sent three of your siblings to the highest schools for seven years and took care of their every need yet you now slander him and insult him not minding the effect it will have on your own children. That in itself proves that you are insane.

You say he has mental issues meanwhile you were the one that was locked up in a mental hospital for one month after trying to kill him and his children. How could you have stayed in the home of a man with mental problems for six good years and allowed your mother, aunty, two brothers and sisters to stay there too?

Who are you trying to fool? You are nothing but a wretched ingrate and, like Madame Kemi Olunloyo said, a pathological liar. And God will punish you and all your siblings for your ingratitude and lies.

You knew he was still married to me because you and I spoke countless times on the phone and you even stayed in my room and wore my clothes .

You had nothing when he took you in, you are so ungrateful. 6 of your relatives lived in my house for 6 yrs and they were all depending on Femi for food , upkeep, medical bills and school fees. Even your sister's wedding was paid for by him .

But that didn't stop you from plotting with your gang to kill him. You admitted to me about being naked in the hotel room with a man on the night FFK caught you.

I know the huge amounts of money he spent on you and your family and I'm sure you can't deny that, that's why his friends tagged you as a gold digger.

Your inability to love your children which you attributed to a medical condition was well tolerated by FFK and twelve nannies and nurses were working round the clock to keep you from harming them but you still got to beat up Aragon badly and bleached their skins till they broke out in sores.

You are a mother from hell and a horrible woman. In one of your dramatic fits, you pulled knifes to stab Femi and the children and police were called in stop you.

FFK never laid hands on you, even on the day he caught you in the hotel room with your lover. Is that the act of a violent man ?

All his male friends you have been offering your body to have already confessed so please stop trying to blackmail them. Stop working for those criminals who are just using your body to rip off rich men.

There is so much more to expose about your wickedness but I really don't have time for your drama this year.

I am the reason Femi tolerated your nonsense for so long but enough is enough, I will not allow you to kill him because of your greed. He's too busy to answer your stupid tantrums and fantastic lies, your media rants lack facts and the powerful truth will always prevail.

Your constant threats to kill the children is why Femi is afraid to leave them with you, you can't even find the time to call them till now.

You think raining insults daily on their nannies is the best way to encourage them, instead of talking to your babies. And why were you stealing half their salaries when you had your own allowance ? All the evidence will be presented in court soon.

(Mrs. Regina Fani-Kayode, 13th March 2021)

