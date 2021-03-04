ENDSARS Protesters Stole $2m , N17m Cash From My Palace...Oba Of Lagos

Published:

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has said that $2 million and N17 million were stolen when youths attacked his palace on October 21, 2020.

Youths had attacked buildings in Lagos State a day after soldiers opened live ammunition on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll plaza on October 20, 2020.

One of the buildings attacked by the youths on Wednesday, October 21, 2021, is the Palace of the Oba of Lagos located at Iga Idugaran, Lagos Island, where they vandalised vehicles and carted away several artefacts.

They also went away with the staff of office commonly referred to as ‘Opa Ase’ and plundered the palace for two days.

Akiolu, who spoke on Wednesday during the commissioning of the Glover Hall Memorial in Lagos, said he had avoided counting losses from the attack in public.

The monarch, while lamenting that Lagos suffered “huge” destruction, said those who attacked his palace were ignorant of the implication of what they did.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to assist Lagos to recover from the destruction, saying the state suffered from the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest than any other states in the country.

He said, “I will support anything that will move Lagos forward. I have appealed to the Federal Government to assist Lagos with what we have suffered. The incident that happened here from October 20th to 23rd is so saddening.

“The destruction we suffered in Lagos is so enormous than in any other part of the country.

“Many buildings were burnt, including vehicles used to generate income. I can now say publicly that they stole away from my palace $2 million and N17 million.

“Those who committed the offence would not have done that if they knew the implication. But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them.”

After the attack on Akiolu’s palace, some soldiers whisked the septuagenarian away. The monarch returned to his palace over two months after he escaped from the attack on his palace

Lagos Island, which was one of the most affected local governments during the protests, witnessed the burning of police stations and the family home of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.









