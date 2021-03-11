UAE (Dubai) Extends Ban On Nigerian Flights Till March 20th

Published:

The United Arab Emirates has extended its ban on Nigerian flights till March 20.A statement from the public relations firm for Emirates made available to our correspondent said customers from both Abuja and Lagos would not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date.The statement said, “In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 20 March 2021.“Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai).”The statement however noted that Emirates flights from Dubai to Lagos and Abuja will continue as scheduled.It restated its commitment to resume passenger services to Dubai when conditions allow.The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority had on February 5 barred the carrier from Nigeria, alleging flouting of COVID-19 protocols as well as the introduction of rapid antigen test as a requirement for Dubai travellers against the Nigerian government’s negative PCR requirements.This has degenerated into a situation with the UAE banning Nigeria flights for several weeks on end

