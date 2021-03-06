El-Rufai Appoints 28-year-old As Director In Kaduna Investment Agency

Published:

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the appointment of the 28-year-old Kalil Nur-Khalil as the Director, Investment Intelligence at the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, KADIPA.

Until his appointment, Mr Nur-Khalil was the acting head of Investor Relations at the agency.

He also doubled as a Technical Adviser to the Executive Secretary of the agency, Umma Yusuf-Aboki.

Mr Nur-Khalil holds a First-Class bachelors’ degree in Economics and was the best graduating student with a 3.98/4.00 CGPA.

Meanwhile, the state governor has also inaugurated the Board of the investment promotion agency with his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe as the Chairperson.

Recall that on March 10, Mr El-Rufai had appointed the ex-Kano emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as the vice-chairman of the board.

Speaking during the ceremony, the governor stressed that the agency was established to compete with all emerging markets within and outside Nigeria.

Mr El-Rufai, therefore, welcomed the members of the Board, especially Mr Sanusi for accepting to “serve the people of the state”.

According to Mr El-Rufai, KADIPA has been an “important and successful vehicle” in the investment drive of the state, helping to attract “over $2.1 billion in actual and pledged investments since 2015.”

The governor urged the board chair to “double its efforts in making the state the topmost investment destination in Nigeria by improving its ease-of-doing-business ranking”.

On her part, Mrs Balarabe assured the governor of the boards’ commitment to improving the record KADIPA holds, “given the calibre of persons on the board”.

