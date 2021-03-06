Eagle Wings Movie Premieres In Lagos

Published:

Credited as the biggest Military- Nollywood collaboration in Nigeria, this anticipated blockbuster Eagle Wings is an Air Force war drama that seeks to highlight the sacrifices of the military in keeping the peace of the nation.

The Abuja premiere which took place at the NAF Conference Centre on the 25th of February was graced by the creme de la creme of the society, film veterans, enthusiasts, and military families amongst others .

Speaking after the premiere, the guests expressed shock that the movie beats their imagination and were really thrilled by the stunts and gallantry pulled out by the cast and crew in telling the Air Force story.

The audience couldn't control their excitement as the described the film as a must watch for everyone.

The Director of the movie who also doubles as the Producer, Mr. Paul Apel Papel narrated how his work with the Military especially the Nigerian Air Force helped in preparing him for the task.

He added that his first hand experience of combat mission, drills and exercises spurred him to pitching this story.

He said aside the scripting period, the principal photography through to the post production took exactly one year.

Papel stressed that it was indeed a Herculean task producing a movie of this magnitude especially in Nigeria, he added that the motion picture was shot on Arri film camera Open Gate 4444xq codec with Orion Anamorphic lenses.

Paul Apel Papel ended by appreciating the Nigerian Air Force for the collaboration through their investment arm NAFIL (NAF Investments Limited).

The Managing Director NAFIL AVM. Uche Nwagwu in response commended the efforts of their partner with Papel Image Tech Ngr. for a job well done.

AVM. Uche Nwagwu also announced that the Eagle wings movie will open in cinemas nationwide on the 12th March 2021 and encouraged Nigerians to go to the cinemas and support this effort.

Starring Enyinna Nwigwe, Yakubu Mohammed, Femi Jacobs, Uzee Usman, Keppy Ekpeyoung, Francis Duru, Patience Ujah and Paul Apel Paul amongst others, Eagle Wings is set to take the world by storm.

