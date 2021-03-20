Domestic Violence : FFK Demands N6bn From Punch As Another Video Surfaces Showing Him Threatening Another Domestic Servant With A Hammer

Published:

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode has through his lawyers has demanded N6bn from Punch Newspaper over a video circulating on social media

A cook, Anthonia Uchenna, who once worked with a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, says the ex-minister once stripped her naked and asked his Bodyguards to beat her up.

But Mr Fani Kayode in a letter obtained by CKN News vow to sue the Newspaper if it refuses his demand which is to be followed but with an apology

Another video has also surfaced on social media where Femi Fani Kayode was allegedly seen threatening a domestic Staff with a hammer

The Punch Newspaper is yet to response to the letter as at the time of going to press

