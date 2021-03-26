Court Sentences Two Brothers To Death

Published:

A High Court sitting in Akure on Thursday sentenced three armed robbers including two brothers, Sunday Issac and Lucky Isaac, to death by hanging.

Justice Yemi Fasanmi handed down the verdict to the three accused after six years of standing trial. They were convicted following their conspiracy and involvement in stealing a mobile phone, cash and other valuables at gun point.

Fasanmi pronounced that the two brothers and one other convict, Ovie Nana Friday, should be hanged to death.





The two brothers who claimed to be farmers and Ovie an Okada rider, armed with dangerous weapons including a gun on December 11, 2013 allegedly robbed many residents of Bolorunduro, Ondo and disposed them of properties including a motorcycle.





The three accused were arrested in 2014 and were first arraigned by the state on a five-count charge which include conspiracy and serial robberies but the charges were amended to six by the leave of the court vide the Amendment information in April 2019.

The offences for which they were docked are contrary to and punishable under the criminal laws of the state and robbery and firearms laws of the federation.

The prosecution led by Chief Legal Officer in the Ondo State Ministry of Justice, Olusegun Akeredolu, called four witnesses and tendered confessional statements of the accused which were admitted after trial within trial.





The defendants represented by Mr Samson Iluyemi gave evidence for themselves but tendered no exhibit.

In his judgement, Justice Fasanmi said the court was convinced beyond doubts that the three accused were guilty and were sentenced to death by hanging

Share This