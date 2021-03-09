Court Grants Bail To Lady Who Had Sex With 13 Year Old Boy

Published:

A Zimbabwe commercial sex worker, Precious Taye who was arrested for having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old boy has been granted bail in the sum of $10,000.

The 26-year-old who was denied bail when she first appeared before Harare provincial magistrate, Vongai Guwuriro, on charges of indecent assault has won her bail application.

A High Court Judge Tawanda Chitapi ruled that based on the evidence presented, the juvenile was a willing and consenting participant.

Her lawyer, Moses Nyatsoma had argued that the sex worker had no way of knowing that her alleged victim was only 13-years-old due to his stature and conduct.

After the prosecution stated that Taye forced her way into the house and forced the minor into fulfilling the sexual rendezvous, Justice Chitapi expressed doubt.

“It is clear that this is not accurate because if it is correct, there was no reason for the victim to feed his siblings with sleeping pills.”

The defendant was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 and the trial adjourned to 21 April.





Share This