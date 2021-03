Published:

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Ondo state have arrested a man with two human heads .

The two heads concealed in a brown cartoon were discovered in a vehicle along Owo/Akure road .

The driver of the vehicle, Hassan Saka was arrested with the two heads.

Parading the suspects before journalists, the state commander of the agency, Haruna Gagara said the suspect will be handed over to the police for prosecution.





