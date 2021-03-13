Case Of The Absurd: House Of Reps Deputy Speaker Stops Benue Member From Presenting Petition Against Fulani Herdsmen ( Watch Video)

Published:

It was a plenary of the absurd when the Deputy House Of Representatives Speaker stopped Hon Mark Terseer Gbillah from Benue State from presenting a motion on behalf of a group of Nigerians in the diaspora before the House.

Trouble started when the Honourable stood up to move a motion on the continued occupation of some lands in Benue by Fulani herdsmen.

But the Deputy Speaker would not accept the motion with the excuses that the petitioners though Nigerians cannot present such petition because they live in the US

