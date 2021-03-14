Buhari's Son Inlaw Acquires Lion As Pet ( Pictures)

Ahmed Indimi, son-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, has acquired a lion as pet.
Indimi, who is married to Zahra, took to Instagram to share photos of himself with a white lion.
Indimi captioned the post: “My new pet” and on another picture with the same pet, he wrote: “Love the new pet”.
Below are photos of Indimi with a bright smile on his face as he held the pet:
Ahmed Indimi and his new pet/Instagram
Ahmed Indimi and his new pet/InstagramAhmed Indimi, son of Nigeria billionaire and oil tycoon, Mohammed Indimi, got married to Zahra in 2016
