Buhari's Daughter Responds To Allegations Of N51bn Fraud

One of the daughters of the President, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, has said she did not defraud the Federal Government of Nigeria of N51bn, N2.5bn, or any amount.

The President’s daughter stated this in a letter dated March 8, 2021. The letter was signed by her lawyer, Nasiru Aliyu (SAN), and addressed to online news platform, Sahara Reporters.

In the letter, Buhari’s daughter accused Sahara Reporters of “injurious defamation” in a story published on March 5, 2021 titled, ‘How APC Chieftain, Danu, Custom Boss Defrauded Nigerian Government of N51bn, Wired N2.5bn To Buhari’s Daughter’.

The publication had claimed that Nasiru Danu wired N2.5bn out of the said N51bn to Buhari’s daughter through her “foundation”.

But in the letter written by her solicitors to Sahara Reporters, Zahra said “no any foundation owned by her was transferred or credited with such money”.

The letter also stated, “Contrary to the said allegations in your (Sahara Reporters’) publications under the reference, our client’s position is that, while she is truly the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, she has never perpetrated any fraud nor involved in any fraudulent activity.

“Our client categorically states that she did not defraud the Federal Republic of Nigeria N51 Billion or N2.5 Billion or any sum of money at all in any way.

“Our client is a law-abiding citizen and fulltime housewife supported by her husband.”

Describing the Sahara Reporter’s publication as false and injurious, Zahra demanded that Sahara Reporters retract the publication, and tender a public apology in three national dailies within seven days of receipt of the letter or she will “seek all remedies available in law”.

