Buhari Seeks Confirmation of NHRC Chairman, 14 Other Members

President Muhammadu Buhari, has written formally to the Senate for the confirmation of the appointment of Salimatu Suleiman, as Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission.

He also sought the upper chamber’s nod for appointment of 14 others as members of the Commission.



In the letter read at Tuesday plenary by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, he said the appointments were in pursuant to Section 2 sub section (3) of the NHRC Act as amended.



The NHRC member-nominees include Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba; Amb. Umar Zainab Salisu; Mrs. Dafe T. Adesida; Joseph Onyemaechi Mmamel; Ahmad Abubakar Fingilla; Kemi Asiwaju-Okeyonda; Abubakar Muhammed; and Femi Okoeowo.

Others are Sunny Daniel; Barrister Agabaidu Chukwuemeka Jideani; Mrs. Nella Andem-Rabana, SAN; Azubuike Nwakwenta; Jamila Isah; Mrs. Idayat Omolara Hassan; and Prof. Anthony Ojukwu.



