Buhari Names Abuja Expressway After Visiting Niger Republic President

President Muhammadu Buhari has named a road in the federal capital territory (FCT) after President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger Republic.

At a ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, Mohammed Bello, FCT minister, said the expressway was named after the Nigerien president for his “significant role in the promotion of peace in Africa”.

“Earlier today, the first phase of the on-going Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) in Abuja was named the ‘Mahamadou Issoufou Expressway’ in honour of the President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou,” the minister said.

“The road was named after the Nigerien President by President @MBuhari as a mark of deep appreciation for the maintenance of brotherly relationship between Nigeria & the Rep. of Niger & in recognition of the Nigerien President’s significant role in the promotion of peace in Africa.”

