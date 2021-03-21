Buhari Directs Release Of Funds For FG Public Works Programme

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has graciously directed a release of the funds for the payment of stipends to the 774,000 participants of the SPW programme.

I have consequently directed the NDE to begin processing the payments and participants should begin to receive payments soon.

In order to eliminate fraud and/or double payments, I have also directed that every payment to participants should be made using the BVN of their accounts so we can have an audit trail of every single payment. Those who registered with different names shouldn’t expect payments









Share This