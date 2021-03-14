Breaking:Bandits Break Into Another School In Kaduna.

Published:

Bandits have attacked Government Science Secondary School, Ikara in Kaduna State.

The armed men invaded the school in the early hours of Sunday but their plot to abduct students was foiled by the military, according to Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Aruwan confirmed that all 307 students of the school are safe.

“The attempted kidnap was foiled. Fortunately, the students utilised the security warning system and were thus able to alert security forces.

The security forces comprises the Nigerian Army and the Police with some security volunteers moved swiftly to the school to engage the bandits, the military and police are currently trailing the bandits,” he said

