Breaking: Veteran Actor Sadiq Daba Is Dead

Published:

Reports coming in has it that Veteran broadcaster and Nollywood actor Sadiq Daba is dead.

CKN NEWS learnt he died this evening after a long and excruciating battle with leukemia and prostrate cancer.

A close friend of his confirmed the passing of the veteran broadcaster.

Many well meaning Nigerians including billionaire Femi Otedola donated money for his treatment abroad.

Others that mobilized funds for him were Azuka Jebose , Soni Irabor etc

His demise has not been confirmed by his family yet

CKN News learnt that he died at his Marwa Garden residence at Alausa Ikeja

More details later

Share This