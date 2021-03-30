Breaking: Several People Killed In Delta State Bank Robbery Attack ( Pictures )

Published:

Many lives were lost today when daredevil armed robbers stormed a second generation bank at Uselu Uku Delta State.

An eyewitness who spoke to CKN News said the robbers blasted their way into the bank using dynamite to blow up the entrance into the bank where they engaged the security men in a gun duel.

At the end of the encounter some security men as well as customers were killed.

The robbers later made their way into the vault of the bank where they carted away millions of Naira.

It was learnt that Policemen did not respond to a distress call made to them until the robbers have left

The state police is yet to react to the attack S at the time of going to press





