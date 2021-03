Published:

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today presented a gift of 3-bedroom flat at the Newly Commissioned Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Scheme to a Nollywood Veteran, Mrs Lanre Hassan Adesina Aka IYA AWERO to cater for her urgent housing need.

She is seen here celebrating her 70th birthday recently

Share This