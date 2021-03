Published:

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Monday stopped his convoy to assist some women and girls who were fetching firewood by the roadside in the Monguno area of the state.

Firewood is the major energy source for cooking and heating among rural households in the insurgency-ravaged area.

In some pictures trending on social media, the governor was seen surrounded by his security aides who helped some of the women.

