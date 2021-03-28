Boko Haram Cuts Off Power Supply To Maiduguri

A senior official of TCN confirmed this in a text message on Saturday evening.





“After concerted effort by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to restore power to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, insurgents bomb tower 152 and 153 on Damaturu – Maiduguri (Molai) 330kv line at around 5:56am on 27th March 2021, putting Maiduguri and its environs out of power supply again,” the official said.





There was wild jubilation on Wednesday when the power was restored by the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC).





That was nearly two months after insurgents attacked the 330kV Damaturu to Maiduguri transmission line around the Jakana area of the town on January 26, 2021, destroying three towers and cutting off the capital from the national power grid.





He had assured that work on the transmission towers that were vandalized will be completed before this latest incident occurred early Saturday morning