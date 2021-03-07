Blachowicz Beats Nigeria's Adesanya To Retain UFC Heavyweight Title

Published:

Jan Blachowicz has defeated Israel Adesanya to retain his light heavyweight title.

Israel Adesanya had intended to burnish the legend as he aimed to become the fifth fighter in UFC history to become a two-weight champion simultaneously.

The Nigerian had stepped into the octagon against Jan Blachowicz, the light-heavyweight title-holder, in a bid to add to his middleweight championship honours.

The Pole is bigger, more experienced, and older, but Adesanya had said none of these qualities trouble him.

With his defeat, the “Stylebender” fails to join Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo as two weights Champions

