Be Ready For Another Physical Attack From Me...Imo Monarch Tells Okorocha

The traditional ruler of Obinugwu in Orlu, His Royal Majesty, Eze Cletus Ikechukwu Ilomuanya, has asked former Governor Rochas Okorocha to be prepared for another encounter.

Ilomuanya had attacked Okorocha on board an Air Peace aircraft en route to Abuja from Owerri, Imo State capital.

However, few hours after the reports of the incident went viral on social media, an online platform quoted the monarch to have denied any altercation with Okorocha.

But in statement signed by his Media Adviser, Kennedy Eweama, Ilomuanya said he never granted an interview to any journalist where he denied that having an encounter with the former governor.

The monarch said he has not forgiven Okorocha and that he (Okorocha) should be ready for another encounter when and wherever they meet.

There has been no love lost between Okorocha and and Ilomuanya, whom he (Okorocha) removed as the Chairman of the state council of traditional rulers.

The statement said that but for divine intervention, Okorocha would have been pummeled by the traditional ruler.

The statement said, “Our attention has been drawn to a mischievous and misleading report in the social media, that he (Ilomuanya) condemned the report of the pummeling of former Governor Rochas Okorocha in Air Peace yesterday.

“The jaundiced report purported that Eze Ilomuanya spoke to a news outfit. For the avoidance of doubt, the said report is false and bears no semblance of truth whatsoever or howsoever. Eze Ilomuanya never spoke to any person. The concocted story does not in any way bear Eze Ilomuanya’s imprimatur

“Our investigation has incontrovertibly proved that Okorocha’s goons desperately planted the nonexistent story to water down his further humiliation.

“We’re however, not perturbed by such childish, petty and atavistic media antics. Okorocha indisputably adorns a pariah apparel. Not even the most expensive white paint in Nigeria can cleanse Okorocha’s iniquities.

“Okorocha must also realize that the evil that men do now lives with them, and not after as previously thought.

“His narrow escape from thorough pummeling inside Air Peace was a tip of the ice berg. Over a million other Imo people are waiting for Okorocha out on the streets,” the statement added.

