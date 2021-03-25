Bayelsa Undergraduate Commits Suicide After Two Failed Attempts

Published:

A 200-level student of the department of History and Diplomacy at the Federal University Otuoke (FUO) Bayelsa State, Arikekpar Lucky, has committed suicide to reportedly escape being tagged as a failure in academics by members of his family.

The 27-years-old student and one-time aspirant of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Student Representative, Central Zone, hung himself with a rope tied to a ceiling fan after locking the door and windows, behind him, on Monday morning, March 22.

Sources in the university community, who preferred anonymity, said that this is not the first time the deceased had attempted to take his life, saying he had made such attempts twice last year.

It was gathered that Lucky decided to kill himself following his family tagging him as a failure in life. He reportedly left a suicide note expressing frustrations with the pressure from his relative, saying they left him with no option than to kill himself for peace to reign.

“That his family always complain that he spends too much effort, time and money on Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) politics rather than facing his studies,” a source said.

When contacted, a family member, who pleaded anonymity, said that the family would have taken the matter seriously but with the suicide note he left behind, they had to accept the situation and move on.









