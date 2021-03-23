Bandits Assassinate Fulani Leader In Kaduna

Published:

Gunmen have attacked a Police checkpoint in Agu Eze amaogudu , Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, killing three policemen.

The dead officers were identified Inspector Austin Ugwu, Inspector Longinus Ugochukwu, PC Ama Ifeanyi.

The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, who in company of security agents, visited the community, assured residents that the State Government will deploy all necessary resources available to ensure their protection.

Speaking to the people at Orie Akwa square in the community, Sir Oko Chukwu, who was accompanied on the visit by the state commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, called for community vigilance and support to security agents.

He said, “The government is saddened by the unfortunate attack of this morning which led to the loss of lives of police officers at Agu Eze checkpoint and my boss, Governor Ikpeazu, on receiving the news asked me to come here and assure you that we will do everything possible to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and protect Ndi Abiriba and all law abiding people in the state.

“We call on you to maintain vigilance in order to fish out criminals and hoodlums who may want to come here to attack innocent people as they go about their their legitimate businesses.

“Government will give you all the necessary support and we have spoken to the security authorities to avoid indiscriminate arrests but ensure a painstaking investigation that will ensure that only those responsible for the dastardly act are brought to justice as quickly as possible.”

Chukwu, who earlier visited the crime scene, sympathized with the families and friends of the officers who lost their lives in the attacks and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He also visited traditional rulers of the community and assured him of Government’s support to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

He advised that a proper community vigilante and information gathering mechanism be put in place to ensure prevention of further crimes.

Responding, the Enachioken in Council, who spoke through Eze Eme Uguru Ikpoka, assured that the community would fully cooperate with security agencies to protect the people and prevent the perpetrators from escaping justice.

He called on the government to prevail on security agents not to engage in mass arrests but skillfully investigate the matter

Share This