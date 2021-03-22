Baba Iyabo Endorses New Local Fabric

Published:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo who recently celebrated his birthday has been seen adoring and endorsing a new local fashion outfit

Baba as he widely called was seen wearing an Egba made adire jumper given him by the outfit

The manufacturers of the outfit had this to say about their cloth line and baba

"He has got the swag, he has got the energy, he has got the complement, he loves artworks and creative designs with genuine pride.

Our Former President, Ba'ami Olusegun Obasanjo rocking our designs with genuine and intense pride.

Crownlek Afrik is a Renowned Name in the Fashion World.

#crownlekafrik #naijatailor #Artwork #OlusegunObasanjo #africanfashion #blackisbeautiful"

Share This