APC Won’t Return To Power In 2023....SDP

The Social Democratic Party has prayed to God to forbid the ruling All Progressives Congress from retaining power after the 2023 general elections.

The opposition party said it is the wish of Nigerians that the APC rule ends with the regime of the President, Muhammadu Buhari (

Speaking to on the issue, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, urged opposition parties with like minds to join forces and form a formidable force that will serve as a better alternative to the APC in the next general elections.

Chairman of the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, had on Tuesday said the ruling party was working towards retaining power for at least 32 years.

Buni, who is Governor of Yobe State, while inaugurating the party’s 61-member Contact and Strategy Committee at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, had explained that the party decided to set up the high-powered committee to map out strategies and prepare grounds for the actualisation of this objective.

When asked to react to the plan by the APC to rule the country for 32 years, Mohammed said, “First of all, I want to say God forbid that APC will succeed itself in the next election.

“When a country is visited with the misfortune of being ruled by an inefficient government as we have now, it is very important that the citizens of such a country come together and ensure that such a government never ever succeeds itself.”

