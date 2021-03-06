Ambode's Associate Replies Tinubu...85% Of Projects Commissioned By Sanwoolu So Far Were Started By Ambode

Published:

A close associate of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has replied Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's allegations that Lagos State was heading on the wrong direction under him.

His reply

"It is my conviction that no matter how long you build on a foundation of lies, nothing enduring will result from the exertions.

I am yet to come to terms with the statements credited to Tinubu during the official commissioning of the Agege flyover, a project that had gotten to 60% completion during Ambode’s administration. If Akinwunmi Ambode was steering Lagos to a wrong direction, it is crystal clear that the flyover Tinubu went to commission which occasioned the irrational vituperation is part of the wrong direction Lagos experienced during Ambode’s administration.

It is an act of wickedness to place the administration of Sanwoolu over that of Ambode, considering the fact that 85% of all the projects commissioned by Sanwoolu’s administration are projects kickstarted by the Ambode’s administration (we can count numbers).

I am not even perturbed about the statements credited to Tinubu because in pursuit of powers that have never been deployed to the benefit of the people, or in their service, he opened fault lines, and teaches the poor how to hate, and who to hate: consumed with hate, we the poor fail to discern the commonalities of our afflictions, and the solidarity of our oppressors.

There is a saying that Oju ko gbo'do ti'na lawujo okunkun; Light prevails over the deepest darkness.

When I seriously looked at where we are, where we are heading, where we should be, and where we should be headed: I lost the capacity for detachment, found no peace in silence, lost all fears of men and their threatened retributions, and I now ponder how to awaken a critical mass of the sleepwalkers.

Akinwunmi Dapo Ambode Sir, it is my prayer for you wherever you are that

you shall write the obituaries of all, who have desired and sought your demise, and it shall be your lot, to point at the ruins of empires, that have assailed and oppressed you even in the face of clear truths."

