After Several Years Of Dispute, Billionaire Lulu Briggs Finally Buried ( Pictures)

After several years of dispute between his children and their stepmother, the body of billionaire Chief Lulu Briggs is to be laid to rest.

The body of the founder of Pulo Oil and many other companies has been in the morgue for over two years due to a disagreement between his children and his wife as to where he would be buried and other burial rites .





This led to various litigations by both parties .





The issue was later resolved for the burial to be held





These are pictures from his lying in state before his burial at Abonnema Rivers State today









