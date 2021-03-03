3 Doctors, 1 Nurse Receive First Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Nigeria

Published:

Three doctors and one nurse have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria, launching the country's vaccination campaign on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Dr Cyprian Ngong became the first recipient of the AstraZeneca vaccine when he received the jab during a launching ceremony at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Two other doctors, Nuru Joseph and Thairu Yunusa, as well as a nurse, Faith E. Eragbai, also received jabs during the ceremony.

All the recipients have been at the frontline battling the COVID-19 pandemic since Nigeria first detected its first case in February 2020.

