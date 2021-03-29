2023 Presidency: It is Our Turn...Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Insists

Published:

The Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has mandated its President, Professor George Obiozor, to ensure that the Igbo ethnic group produces the next President of Nigeria come 2023.

The group tasked Obiozor at its Worldwide Elders Council meeting which held at the Banquet Hall of the Imo State Government House during the weekend.

Highlights of the meeting were disclosed in a communique issued by the Imo State Government.

The communique said, “On the issue of security/insecurity which has become worrisome in the country, (the elders) agreed on the need for a strong security outfit that will address issues that are peculiar to the nature, culture, tradition, topography, etc of the people and also give support to efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

On the issue of the economy of the Igbo, the elders emphasised the need to further pursue and implement the Alaigbo Stabilization Fund which was initiated by the immediate past administration of Chief Nnia Nwodo. They, therefore, adopted the report of the Alaigbo Stabilization Funds Steering Committee for the improvement and investment into the welfare and growth of Igbo land.

On Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, the elders “mandated the President General to work in close consultation with the Igbo socio-cultural and political intelligentsia to pursue the task of ensuring that the Igbo take their turn in producing the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 General elections.”

They, however, agreed that the Igbo Presidency is only achievable in consultation with other ethnic nationalities as they urged every Igbo man or woman with the needed capacity to show interest in the 2023 presidential race.

