2023: Bawa Did Not Advise INEC Not To Sell Forms To Anyone- EFCC

Published:

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report currently circulating in the social media, in which the Executive Chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, is quoted as having advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, not to sell forms to any aspirant who has a file with the agency, pursuant to the 2023 general election.





The Commission wishes to state that the report is false as the Executive Chairman has neither met with INEC officials nor made any pronouncement remotely related to election since he was appointed.





All he has said, in his two public outings so far, pertain to issues concerning his vision for the EFCC and the outlook for the fight against corruption in Nigeria.





Qualification for elective political offices in Nigeria are clearly stated in the 1999 Constitution and relevant sections of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended ).





It is not the place of the EFCC chairman to determine who runs for an office or otherwise.





Members of the public are therefore enjoined to consider this report as another classic case of fake news and discountenace it.

