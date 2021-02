Published:

True to his promise Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho today stormed Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The fiery South West activist who has been having a running battle with Fulani herdsmen stated that his mission was to chase away all killer herdsmen from the state as he did in Oyo State.

He stated that no stone will be left unturned to flush out all marauding fulani bandits from the South Western part of Nigeria

