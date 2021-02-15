Why Fulani Herdsmen Who Go Into Banditry Hardly Repent..Nasir El Rufai

Published:

Governor Nasir El Rufai has given reasons why Fulani herdsmen who go into banditry ever repent

Hear him

"My administration is at war with the bandits and so we cannot negotiate. Eliminating them is the only solution to banditry.

“I never believed that a Fulani herdsman who ventured into banditry and is collecting millions of naira as ransom will repent. I spoke to Dr Gumi, who is my friend. I explained that majority of these bandits don’t believe in the religion. That is why they kill mercilessly.

“Anybody who thinks a Fulani herdsman that was used to only getting N100,000 in a year after selling a cow, but now is getting millions through kidnapping for ransom will stop, is only wasting his time.”

