We Didn't Invite Sunday Ighogho To Ogun State ..Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State Government on Monday refuted reports on some social media platforms insinuating that it had enlisted the help of Mr. Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Sunday Igboho, to combat crimes in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Abdulwaheed Odusile, dismissed the report in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

Odusile said that the report, which emanated from an interview granted by Remmy Hazzan, the Special Adviser on Public Communication to Governor Dapo Abiodun, was quoted out of context.

“The interview was twisted to achieve sensational effects.

“In the interview, Hazzan had said that the state government, in its usual inclusive approach to governance, would continue to work with all the stakeholders, both within and outside the state to ensure the security of lives and property.

“Sadly, however, this statement was disingenuously twisted to mean that the state had invited Mr. Adeyemo to help curb insecurity.

“This is regrettable and totally misleading.

“The Dapo Abiodun-led Administration, since inception, has been known to be inclusive in its approach, collaborating and engaging with a wide range of stakeholders including security issues.

“This has resulted in the achievement of the enviable status and recognition we enjoy as the most secured state in the country,” he said.

Odusile recalled that the Dapo Abiodun-led Administration had taken giant strides in securing the state since it came to office.

“Upon assuming office, this administration restructured the Ogun Security Trust Fund and put the critical stakeholders (private sector) at the driving seat.

“It strengthened the engagement with security agencies in the state and provided them with 100 Hilux patrol vehicles, 200 motorcycles, and other equipment to make them more effective and efficient.

“Our government also partnered with other states in the South-West region to set up the Amotekun Security Network

‘We have also appointed two Special Assistants ( on ethnic relations) to ensure smooth interface with non-indigenes on a wide variety of issues, including security.

“This constant stakeholders’ engagement approach runs through all the government activities and programmes.

“Therefore, Hon. Remmy Hazzan’s statement of working with stakeholders within and outside the state should be viewed within this context.

“For avoidance of doubt, Ogun government will continue to deploy all constitutionally sanctioned means to fight crimes and criminals in the state.

“It will continue to work with institutions that the constitution and other statutes have saddled with the responsibility of protection of lives and property.

“At all times, the government will ensure that all security agencies and indeed all stakeholders operate within the ambit of the law.

“The government will neither welcome nor endorse any initiative that amounts to self-help or one that is outside the contemplation of the constitution,” he said.

Odusile assured that the government would continue to attract and welcome all those with legitimate reasons to live and work in the state, adding that “Ogun is home to all Nigerians and foreigners alike”.

He, however, stressed that the state would not be conducive for any group or individuals who tried to undermine peace, security and social wellbeing of the citizens.

The commissioner explained that the government had directed the security agencies to be unrelenting in swiftly apprehending and bringing to justice any perpetrator of crimes in the state.

Odusile who thanked the residents enjoined community and religious leaders as well as other stakeholders to continue to co-operate with the government and security agencies in the joint task of securing the state.

