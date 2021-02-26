Friday, 26 February 2021

Watch Confessional Video Of Notorious South East Kidnapping And Armed Robbery Lovers

Published: February 26, 2021

 

An alleged kidnapper , gun runner and armed robber has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping a lady in the South East 

Ikechukwu John from Ohafia Abia State was attested with his girlfriend Chibuzor Nduka a single mother of two 

Ikechukwu in his confessional video posted below confirmed his involvement in the crime .

Recovered from the gang were several AK 47 rifles, pistols and rounds of ammunition 

Chibuzor on the other hand tried to exonerate herself despite being the one ferrying the gang

Someone who spoke on condition of anonymity to CKN News described Anambra  State Chibuzor as a hardened criminal who was recently released from prison

She is a graduate of Edo State University Ekpoma

She was once married to a staff of Shell with whom they had two children.

The husband sent her packing after he discovered she was into all sorts of nefarious activities. 

