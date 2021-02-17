Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Viral Video : US Based Nigerian Incarcerated In Ondo Prison For 3 Years Cries Out For Help

February 17, 2021


 A man who claimed to have been locked up for 3 years by successive Chief Judges in Ondo State for no clear reasons has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and other well meaning  Nigerians to save him from incarceration. 

Mr Olupelumi Fagboyegun in a viral video claimed he is been living abroad for over 30 years .

Trouble started for him when he came home few years ago on holiday .

He stated he was arrested for breaking into his father's house and subsequently arrested and has been denied bail for 3 years 

He alleged that a senior member of the Ondo State Judiciary is behind his travails. 

The video 




