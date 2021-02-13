Viral Video: Boys Torture, Shave 10 Young Girls Hair In Bauchi ( Watch Video )

The video shows the syndicate gang confining the group of captured ladies - numbering about ten of them - to an unkempt and Uncompleted building as they brutally and oppressively beat the girls with intensive strokes of the whip.

They further demeaned the ladies by using razor blade to cut off their hair while using vulgar words to further harass them.

The Bauchi State Police Command said investigation is on to smoke out the perpetrators

Watch video



