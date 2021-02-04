Video: Man Shots Couple Dead In Cold Blood After Misunderstanding ( Viewers Discretion Adviced)

Published:

This probably would go down as one of the most bizarre crime scene in modern history

A man brought out his gun and shot a couple to death.

The incident happened on 1st February 2021 as captured by the camera somewhere in USA

Watch video

LATEST UPDATE





Pennsylvania prosecutors ruled Monday's triple shooting in Plains Township a murder-suicide and closed the case

They said Jeffrey Spaide, 47, used two firearms to shoot and kill his across-the street neighbors, James Goy, 50, and Lisa Goy, 48, before committing suicide

Violence broke out during heated argument about snow removal

Prosecutors say Goys had been dumping snow in Spaide's yard, and when he asked them to stop, couple began yelling obscenities at him

James Goy was said to have shown Spaide his fist, made threats and rude gestures at the neighbor

Spaide went into the house, came out with a gun and shot the Goys, then retrieved AR-15-style rifle and fired more rounds in the street

Spaide fatally shot himself inside his house as police arrived on the scene

A feuding neighbor shot a couple with a handgun before fetching an AR-15-style rifle from his home to kill them, after an apparent argument over the couple shoveling snow into his yard.

Disturbing video has emerged showing the Pennsylvania couple yelling obscenities at the neighbor, before the man grabs a gun and fatally shoots the husband and wife in the middle of the street.

The gunman, Jeffrey Spaide, 47, then took his own life as cops closed in.

The violent incident took place at the height of Monday's Nor'easter storm in Plains Township in the suburbs of Scranton, claiming the lives of James Goy, 50, and his wife, 48-year-old Lisa Goy.

Prosecutors in Pennsylvania have officially ruled the deadly triple shooting a murder-suicide.

The argument appears to have been sparked after the victims dumped snow into their neighbor's yard while clearing their cars.

Spaide asked the pair to stop, which prompted James Goy to throw aside the tool he was using to clean his car, walk up to his neighbor in the street and make a fist at him.

Shocking moment man shoots dead his two neighbors in snow row

Shocking video shows an argument between a couple and their neighbor in Plains Township, Pennsylvania, on Monday that left all three people dead in a murder-suicide

Spaide emerges from his home aiming a pistol at the Goys, who continue yelling at him

Spaide is seen carrying an AR-15-style rifle (circled) on his way to execute his wounded neighbors

Surveillance video from the scene shows the Goys yelling at Spaide and calling him a 'mother******' and a 'p****.'

Spaide goes back into his house as the Goys continue cursing at the neighbor. In the video, James is heard yelling at the neighbor 'I'll knock your a** out' and 'I'll make your life a living hell.'

Moments later, Spaide emerges from his residence holding a pistol, but the Goys carry on with the verbal abuse and seemingly challenge him to shoot, with Lisa yelling, 'Go ahead! Go ahead!'

James and Lisa initially do not react and remain standing as Spaide opens fire on them. He fires multiple rounds from close range, striking both victims and causing them to collapse to the snow-covered ground.

The gunman then goes back into his house to get an AR-15-style rifle, which he uses to shoot his neighbors again, killing both in the middle of the street





Share This