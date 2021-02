Published:

A ten year old boy has confessed being part of a notorious armed robbery gang that allegedly killed several people in and around Edo State

The boy captured in a trending video was arrested by a vigilante group over a stolen phone.

But while being interrogated he confessed that his gang has raided several police stations and stolen their guns.

He also confessed that his gang has killed two victims so far ( based on those he could recollect)

